Upcoming Rising Fawn Artist Studio Tour Ties The Artistic Past To The Present

The Rising Fawn Studio Tour is set for the weekend of December 13-14 in the quaint neighborhood of New Salem on Lookout Mountain.

The event allows guests to visit the studios of artists, many of which live in the historic artist community along Plum Nelly Road. There will be six studio stops with over 12 artists, all within three miles of each other. The studio tour is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days.

I stopped on Plum Nelly Road and watched deer enjoying a sunlit morning. I was on my way to meet a few of this year’s artists and learned how they are tied to the unique history of the artists who came before them and the studio tour itself.

It was a rainy and foggy morning when I met lifelong potter Mark Issenberg. A sign on the door to his pottery store welcomes you to step inside and if he wasn’t around, says to call his cell and he’d be right over.

As I dialed his cell, I looked at some of the pottery and photos. I also noticed some of the shelves were empty.

“I sold out of everything,” he said when he came in and we sat down to talk.

During our conversation he showed me an old flyer from an earlier show, dated 1972. He said the art event was started in 1947 created by printmaker Fannie Mennen who called it the “Clothesline Art Show.”

Mennen was one of several creative people in the neighborhood that included Virginia Dudley (enamel and ceramic jewelry artist), Frank Baisden (artist and educator), and Charles Counts (a potter who promoted the preservation of Appalachian folk art).

He said the community came to be known as Plum Nelly because a relative of Mennen said she had moved "Plum out of Tennessee and Nelly out of Georgia.”

Mennen used to live in Chattanooga. Issenberg met Charles Counts while he was still in high school. Counts was teaching a pottery workshop in Miami.

“I was a member of the ceramic league of Miami,” he said. “I was its youngest member, and my dad would have to drive me because I wasn't even old enough to drive.”

Upon graduating high school Issenberg came to Rising Fawn to attend Counts’ two-month pottery workshop. After college Issenberg was hired as a resident potter by Counts and later also worked with another well-known potter, Legatha Walston.

“She had worked for Charles for many years and she was this wonderful, incredible person and was like family to me,” he said.

Issenberg said he moved around a bit and was a career firefighter for the city of Hialeah in Florida. But the Plum Nelly community remained in his heart. When property became available, he bought it. And it wasn’t just any property. As luck would have it, Issenberg’s current home, and pottery workshop, Lookout Mountain Pottery, is the site of Mennen’s former home where it all began.

Issenberg said the annual show continued for 27 years, drawing thousands from across the world. Afterwards, it went by different names, turned into a tour of studios and was sponsored by different organizations.

But, in 2018 artists Bonnie Cayce (textile artist), Claire Vassort (silk painter) and Nikki Oliver (wood carver) relaunched the Rising Fawn Studio Tour. They did so to honor the artists of the past, and to renew the tradition of bringing together artists on the mountain as well as encourage visitors to take part in the joys of their creations.

“It’s about restoring the core of the history to this area which was an artist community from way back in the day,” Issenberg said.