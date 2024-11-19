UTC Art Department And River Gallery Team Up For Student Show Exhibiton

The UTC Art Department and River Gallery are proud to present "I Remember You", a student art exhibition curated by UTC's Portfolio & Professional Development Class.

The theme of "I Remember You" is a love letter to the child that lives in all of us. It is a way to look back on what we loved, pay homage to the things that shaped who we have become, and return to a time when our greatest worry was whether or not we were having our favorite cereal for breakfast.

"Upon our first meeting, I proposed centering the theme of our show around the feeling of childhood nostalgia. We all immediately resonated with this, and decided to develop the idea further," explains student group leader Sydney Agrella. "Seeing as though we (our group) are reaching the end of our final year of college, we thought this was incredibly appropriate."

A wide variety of individuals were aked to to participate – works have been submitted by students from UTC and Hixson High School, along with people that studens knew from their personal lives.

"Although all of our artists come from different walks of life and possess varying capabilities, we believe that the purpose of this show caters to all audiences—the more the merrier," Agrella added. "We wanted as many perspectives and interpretations of the theme as we could get our hands on. In our hearts we still feel like the children we once were."

The exhibition will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at River Gallery in the Bluff View Arts District. The even is free and open to the public.