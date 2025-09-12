UTC’s Institute Of Contemporary Art Is A Hidden Campus Gem

The Institute of Contemporary Art, housed in UTC's Fine Arts Center, surrounds students with works that spark ideas and fuel their artistic growth.

In a place where music and theatre fill the air, the Fine Arts Center has housed the ICA since 2021, which evolved from the Cress Gallery of Art and the University Art Gallery.

As the Cress Gallery of Art, the Department of Art showcased the work of locals in the Chattanooga region, but mainly displayed work from students and faculty. Transforming the gallery into the ICA, the department strived to redefine the space’s purpose.

According to the ICA’s interim director, Dr. Angie To, “The ICA does still serve students and faculty, but the focus is bringing contemporary art to Chattanooga and the UTC campus.”

After the previous director of the ICA, Rachel Waldrop, left UTC earlier this year, To stepped in to serve as the interim director while the department searches for a permanent replacement.

The ICA opened a faculty exhibition on Aug. 20, which will be on display throughout the semester. In the spring, another faculty exhibition will open on March 25.

“We haven’t had a faculty show for a number of years, so it’ll be great to not only showcase the work of the faculty but also celebrate what we do within the art department,” To said.

In addition to the spring faculty exhibition, the ICA will highlight work from University of Georgia Area Chair of Sculpture Martijn van Wagtendonk and graduating UTC Bachelor of Fine Arts students.

“This year is really about celebrating the department in terms of research, materials, and processes,” To said.

Life inside the ICA displays paintings like windows to other worlds, housed within a space that stretches beyond the idea of a standard university art gallery. Rather, the ICA serves as an extension of Chattanooga culture and art.

“It’s definitely not one of those places where you feel out of place,” To said. “We really try to create a welcoming, friendly atmosphere for people.”

With the ICA housed alongside art classrooms, there is no shortage of creativity for art students to find. As they often walk through the gallery, they are surrounded by inspiration to create art and the aspiration to have it displayed.

To said senior art students are tasked with curating a collection of art that will be showcased in the ICA for a short period.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity for our students to show their work in a professional environment, but also in an environment that is right inside their learning environment, so it makes it feel like it’s definitely attainable,” To said.

Every piece of art inside the ICA tells a story. The pieces are carefully designed and selected to ensure the ICA maintains a strong sense of integrity and wonder, as the ultimate goal is to preserve culture and inspire others.

“I think that it helps to open up a dialogue about the place of art in public life, but also the fact that we’re on a University campus that celebrates liberal arts, visual arts and performing arts,” To said.

In the future, To hopes that the ICA will be able to expand, allowing more space for art to be showcased and giving the department a chance to increase its reach.

“Our challenge has been to not only make sure that the University community understands that this is here, but also to engage more with the public and with the citizens of Chattanooga to really let them know that this is a wonderful resource for them,” To said.

The ICA seeks opportunities to grow and ensure that everyone can see what they have to offer.

“We have a pretty diverse audience of people that come through our building and we really want to make sure that the ICA is accessible to all of those people,” To said.