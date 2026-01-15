Wavelength Space's "Glimmer & Shine" Exhibition Open Call Deadline Extended

Glimmer & Shine is an open call exhibition at Wavelength Space art gallery in celebration of Women’s History Month in March, sponsored by the Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies Department at UTC.

The theme explores how the aesthetic presence of radiance operates as both phenomenon and metaphor—how we reflect, refract, and reclaim light.

glim·mer (n.) — a faint, often hopeful light; a fleeting sign of possibility; a shimmer that draws us in.

shine (v.) — to emit or reflect light; to manifest dignity, vitality, or presence.

The exhibition invites works that consider reflection as both tool and mirror: a means of looking back through history, examining survival, and discovering strength. “Shine” becomes a sign of dignity, a beacon in darkness, and a record of how artistic innovators illuminate paths forward through technology, art, and science.

Artists often act as gatherers of brightness, collecting precious fragments the way magpies and crows build their nests from glinting scraps. Whether through precious metals, mirrored surfaces, salvaged objects, or the shimmer of digital pixels, artists instinctively draw toward what catches light. In doing so, they construct safe spaces of beauty and meaning, layering materials to make something enduring from what might otherwise be overlooked.

Artists are encouraged to interpret the qualities of “glimmer” and “shine” broadly through material surfaces, personal narratives, or conceptual lenses. Works may address radiant technologies, liminal spaces, or the interplay between art and STEM (science, tech, engineering, and math).

Guided by the vision of artist and guest juror Ayo Janeen Jackson, Glimmer & Shine celebrates the physical and metaphorical luminosities that reveal resilience, curiosity, and connection. While this exhibition highlights the innovations and visions of women and non-binary artists, they warmly welcome artists of all identities and backgrounds to apply. UTC students and faculty are welcomed to apply with no fee.

The deadline to apply has been extended to January 28 at midnight. Click here to apply.

This open call is open to all U.S. residents. Due to increased shipping costs and logistics they are not currently accepting applications from international artists.

Exhibition Dates: March 6th to April 3rd, 2026

Application Deadline: January 28th

Notification dates: January 31st - Feb 6th

Artists who are accepted will be expected to deliver or ship their work to Wavelength Space by February 20th

Current UTC students and faculty are invited to participate in this call for free. There is a non-refundable $30 submission fee for all others to apply.

To complete your entry, please submit payment to Wavelength Studios LLC via this secure payment link. Please screenshot your payment confirmation receipt to upload to the end of this form. If you have any questions or issues please contact us at curator@wavelengthchatt.com

You can review Wavelength's floor plan and images of the gallery via this LINK.