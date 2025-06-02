We Were Always Here: The Past, Present, And Future Of Queerness

This June, ClearStory Arts is proud to partner with the Chattanooga Queer Empowerment Collective to present We Were Always Here, the only Pride-themed gallery exhibition in the state of Tennessee.

Opening June 6, this powerful showcase celebrates the resilience, creativity, and vision of LGBTQIA+ artists from the Tennessee River Valley.

We Were Always Here honors the struggles and triumphs of queer artists residing in the Tennessee Valley Area—past and present—while drawing inspiration from queerness in nature and the radical possibility of a liberated future.

Through work that is at once intimate and expansive, this exhibition highlights the complexity of life in an LGBTQIA+ body and joyfully envisions a more inclusive tomorrow.

Intended as a bold celebration of LGBTQIA+ identities and experiences, the show features pieces that push boundaries, defy convention, and weave a rich, diverse tapestry of queer life. The exhibition is a vibrant act of both resistance and celebration.

“This is a time to take a stand,” says Danielle Quesenberry, Executive Director of ClearStory Arts. “As we witness increasing efforts to exclude marginalized communities and erase our shared history, it becomes even more critical to create space for these identities to be seen, honored, and protected. ClearStory Arts has always—and will always—hold the doors open.”

This exhibition marks a significant collaboration between ClearStory Arts—now operating as a nonprofit with a mission to foster sustainable, inclusive space for artists—and the Chattanooga Queer Empowerment Collective, whose mission is to build a resilient region where queer, trans, and gender nonconforming individuals have the resources, support, and community they need to thrive.

“Art has always been a form of resistance,” says the Chattanooga Queer Empowerment Collective founder, Eleven Boaz. “We are thrilled to partner with ClearStory Arts to uplift LGBTQIA+ artists and celebrate the beauty and power of queer existence.”

Opening Reception:

Friday, June 6, 2025

6:00 – 8:00 PM ET

Closing Reception: