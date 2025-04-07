Arts Week Is Just Around The Corner, Celebrating Chattanooga's Vibrant Art Scene

Arts Week 2025 is just weeks away, The celebration of the arts across Hamilton County kicks off on April 19th, partnering with Chattanooga Football Club to highlight the arts in Chattanooga as they face Crown Legacy FC at Finley Stadium.

The Arts Week lineup offers something for everyone. From music to theater to the art of recycling, the week highlights the incredible creativity that is happening all around Chattanooga. It’s a chance to experience the rich talent and diversity of our local arts scene up close.

The week will include musicians playing at the Chattanooga Airport as visitors depart and arrive, an artist meet-up at BeCaffeinated Northshore on Thursday, April 24th from 8.30am-10am, and is capped off with Philanthrophair on Saturday, April 26th at Stove Works.

ArtsBuild President James McKissic said, "Arts Week is more than a celebration; it’s about the power of creativity in bringing people together and driving our local economy forward. We’re proud to showcase the incredible talent in our community and invite everyone to join in. While Arts Week is highlighting the arts going on in town, each and every week Hamilton County is packed with creative events that make this a fantastic place to live, work and visit."

The arts aren’t just about culture—they’re big business too. In Hamilton County, the arts sector pumps nearly $200 million into the economy each year, supporting over 3,000 jobs and strengthening the region. Arts Week shines a spotlight on this vital contribution.

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of art and community. Check out the full event calendar and plan your week at artsbuild.com/artsweek.