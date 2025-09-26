ArtsBuild Announces Recent Recipients Of Local Artists Work Grants

ArtsBuild is pleased to announce the recipients of the latest round of the Artists Work grant program, providing funding to individual artists, artist studios, and non-profit arts organizations to produce artworks for public spaces in Chattanooga.

Funding for this current round of Artists Work grants was provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and individual donors to our annual campaign.

Since the program began in October 2020, 55 awards have been made, totaling $367,000. In this round, a total of $48,000 was awarded to the following twelve recipients:

Aaron Ellison (Coach Cherokee) to support the professional fees for a cast of six artists for the original informational performance What is Capoeira?

to support the professional fees for a cast of six artists for the original informational performance What is Capoeira? Adam Stone to support the Chattanooga Jazz Fest, a one-day celebration of jazz, blues, and funk happening October 26, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chattanooga Choo Choo. Free and open to the public.

to support the Chattanooga Jazz Fest, a one-day celebration of jazz, blues, and funk happening October 26, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chattanooga Choo Choo. Free and open to the public. Alex Volz (pictured above) to support professional fees associated with the creation of four one-hour historical audio documentaries, to be aired and archived through WUTC.

(pictured above) to support professional fees associated with the creation of four one-hour historical audio documentaries, to be aired and archived through WUTC. Vincent Oakes, Chattanooga Boys Choir to support choral initiatives, including the Tenor-Bass Choral Festival (October 25, 2025) and the Spooky Sing (October 30, 2025).

to support choral initiatives, including the Tenor-Bass Choral Festival (October 25, 2025) and the Spooky Sing (October 30, 2025). Quintet Musicians associated with the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera to support two sessions of live chamber music during ABIDE Respite’s programming for dementia patients and their caregivers.

to support two sessions of live chamber music during ABIDE Respite’s programming for dementia patients and their caregivers. Kate Warren to support the creation of a community art installation in the Ridgedale neighborhood. The project includes a series of free, family-friendly workshops where participants will design fifty light shades for a solar-powered sculpture suspended in trees along the Ridgedale Safewalk.

to support the creation of a community art installation in the Ridgedale neighborhood. The project includes a series of free, family-friendly workshops where participants will design fifty light shades for a solar-powered sculpture suspended in trees along the Ridgedale Safewalk. Bonnie Blue Edwards and Sofia Kavlin to support The Unsent Letter Mailbox x ClearStory Arts, a multi-phase collaborative art experience inviting the public into an intimate, emotionally resonant exchange through anonymous letter writing, artistic interpretation, and live storytelling. Initial installation to be completed by December 15, 2025.

to support The Unsent Letter Mailbox x ClearStory Arts, a multi-phase collaborative art experience inviting the public into an intimate, emotionally resonant exchange through anonymous letter writing, artistic interpretation, and live storytelling. Initial installation to be completed by December 15, 2025. Shanna Forresstall to support Painted with Purpose, a fall break camp held October 13–16 for ages 16–24. The camp takes place at ChattLab Makerspace and concludes with a performance at Barking Legs Theater.

to support Painted with Purpose, a fall break camp held October 13–16 for ages 16–24. The camp takes place at ChattLab Makerspace and concludes with a performance at Barking Legs Theater. Shateria Smith to support three local artists who will provide creative services during a community-based festival, occurring October 5–12, 2025.

to support three local artists who will provide creative services during a community-based festival, occurring October 5–12, 2025. Tanqueray Harper to support Everyday Chatt: Through Another Lens, a youth-focused mentorship and exhibition program using photography to challenge stereotypes, strengthen social-emotional skills, and amplify authentic community narratives. The program guides six teens through ten sessions and culminates in a professional public exhibition at Fringe Fest, Barking Legs Theater on November 7, 2025.

to support Everyday Chatt: Through Another Lens, a youth-focused mentorship and exhibition program using photography to challenge stereotypes, strengthen social-emotional skills, and amplify authentic community narratives. The program guides six teens through ten sessions and culminates in a professional public exhibition at Fringe Fest, Barking Legs Theater on November 7, 2025. TJ Hanretta to support the construction of a ten-foot lighted puppet of Bill Monroe, Father of Bluegrass. The puppet will debut during the MainX24 parade on December 6, 2025.

to support the construction of a ten-foot lighted puppet of Bill Monroe, Father of Bluegrass. The puppet will debut during the MainX24 parade on December 6, 2025. Woodson Carpenter to support a series of black-and-white portraits captured with two 35mm cameras. The series will feature fifteen images of Black Appalachian women, to be exhibited in the first half of November 2025.

ArtsBuild is pleased to be able to offer these impactful grants to local artists, helping them to expand their careers and present high-quality arts programming to people all over Hamilton County. They were selected by panels composed of local community members.

For more details about these projects and other grantmaking programs at ArtsBuild, contact Melissa Astin, Director of Grants & Community Engagement, at (423) 777-4214 or melissa@artsbuild.com.