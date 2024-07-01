ArtsBuild Awards $563,000 In Mission Support Grants To 23 Local Nonprofits

ArtsBuild is celebrating its 55th anniversary of amplifying the arts in Greater Chattanooga with the momentous achievement of awarding $563 million in mission support grants to 23 nonprofits dedicated to providing art programs and fostering vibrant arts communities within Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

The grants, supported by individual donors to ArtsBuild’s annual campaign and the City of Chattanooga, are part of the nonprofit’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that everyone residing, working, visiting, and playing in the Greater Chattanooga area has access and can be exposed and inspired by the arts.

Mission Support grants were awarded to the following nonprofits:

Art 120

Association of Visual Arts

Be the Change Youth Initiative

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

Creative Discovery Museum

CHA Ballet

Chattanooga Boys Choir

Chattanooga Girls Choir

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

CoPAC/Barking Legs

Chattanooga Symphony & Opera

Dynamo Studios

East Lake Expression Engine

Houston Museum of Decorative Arts

Hunter Museum

Scenic City Clay Arts

SoLit

Songbirds Foundation

SoundCorps

SPLASH

Stove Works & The Pop-Up Project

Sculpture Fields

“Each of these nonprofits plays a vital role in the $191 million that the arts sector contributes to Chattanooga – Hamilton County’s economy,” said James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild. “Grant funding provided by ArtsBuild helps ensure that arts and culture remain vibrant and accessible to everyone living in and visiting the Scenic City.”

To learn more about programs offered by ArtsBuild and the nonprofit’s impact in the Greater Chattanooga area, visit www.artsbuild.com