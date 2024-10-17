Chattanooga Comic Con Returns For An Epic Weekend Of Fun And Fandom

Chattanooga Comic Con is back and bigger than ever, happening October 26th to October 27th at the Chattanooga Convention Center with a weekend filled with exciting panels, celebrity guests, cosplay contests, and over 100 vendors for fans of all ages.

This year’s convention will feature appearances of over 30 guests including John Wesley Shipp, Charisma Carpenter, Rob Paulsen, Katie Cassidy, alongside talented comic book artists and writers like Jae Lee, Tim Seeley, Marc Bernardin, and Charles Soule.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorites, get autographs, and participate in Q&A sessions.

In addition to celebrity appearances, attendees can look forward to a variety of panels covering everything from comic books to the latest in pop culture. The schedule includes:

Cosplay Runway Show: Showcase your creativity on the big stage!

Kids’ Zone: Family-friendly activities for our younger fans.

Workshops: Learn from industry professionals on topics such as perfecting your cosplay, writing, and acting.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Chattanooga Comic Con back to our community,” said Elizabeth Thornburgh, co-owner. “This year, we’ve worked hard to create an experience that celebrates the diversity of fandom and brings fans together to connect and enjoy what they love.”

Tickets start at $20 and are now available for purchase on the official website. Kids 12 yrs and under get in free.

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of comics, movies, gaming, and everything in between! For the latest updates, follow us on social media at @chattcomiccon.