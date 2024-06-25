Chattanooga’s Berryhill, Finch Create New Graphic Novel, Deathslinger

Chattanooga’s own Shane Berryhill and Keith Finch’s eagerly-awaited original graphic novel, Deathslinger, is now available for order at comic shops everywhere.

Published by Cosmic Lion Productions, Deathslinger is a gritty, adult space western that tells the story of Gen-E 666—a cybernetic weapon of mass destruction once feared across the galaxy.

But with her former masters now vanquished, Gen-E finds herself on the backward, lawless moon of Perdition, playing rival gangs of Snake-Men and Bug-Men against each other while acting as their hired assassin, all while trying to be a better person—sometimes succeeding, sometimes not.

“Deathslinger is completely, utterly nuts and beautifully realized…I loved it,” enthused filmmaker Alex Proyas, director of The Crow, I, Robot, and Dark City, among his many movies.

Writer Berryhill and letterer/designer Finch worked with Oregon-based artist Ben Perkins to create the 80-page original graphic novel.

Berryhill is a writer of novels, comics, and screenplays. His work has been praised by NPR, Todayshow.com, Publishers Weekly, and others. Finch has over 25 years of experience as a corporate designer. He has designed gig posters for many acts, with work included in the seminal Art of Modern Rock.

Comics fans may now order Deathslinger at their local comics shop by providing retailers Order Code JUL241520 for Diamond Comics Distributors (an American comic book distributor serving retailers in North America and worldwide). Deathslinger arrives in comics shops across the globe on September 9, 2024.

To learn more, visit cosmiclionproductions.com