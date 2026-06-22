The Chickapalooza Arts & Music Festival Takes Over Chickamauga On Saturday

This Saturday, art, music, and Southern creativity come together at Chickapalooza, an art and music festival celebrating the unique contributions Northwest Georgia has given the folk art world.

The fun begins with a free downtown street festival featuring artists, makers, food vendors, live entertainment, and several familiar faces from Finster Fest.

They'll have an exhibition opening, live poetry reading, and an artist talk as part of the ArtFest in conjunction with the 109 Gallery.

Then, as the sun goes down, the celebration continues with the ticketed Chickapalooza Concert on the lawn of the historic Gordon Lee Mansion.

Tickets are just $25, with a portion of proceeds supporting Rev. Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden Foundation.

Music fans won't want to miss:

Dead Letter Office, one of the nation's premier R.E.M. tribute bands

Elevation, performing the music of U2

Disciple of the Garden, celebrating the music of Chris Cornell and Soundgarden

Food and beverages available inside the concert venue.

Whether you're a longtime supporter of Paradise Garden, an R.E.M. fan, or simply looking for a great summer evening in Northwest Georgia, Chickapalooza is a wonderful way to support the arts, historic preservation, and community.

Chickamauga is located just 15 miles south of Chattanooga.