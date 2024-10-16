Chattanooga Continues Innovative Beats And Books Literacy Program

The City of Chattanooga’s Office of the Mayor, Public Library and Early Learning Departments continue the Beats and Books literacy program in partnership with Brewer Media’s Power 94 and Dynamo Studios, which will run through the 2024-25 academic school year.

The October Beats & Book recording features Rap and R&B artist Bindy, and the children’s book of the month is Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? by Bill Martin, Jr.

The Beats and Books program features Hip-Hop and R&B artists, celebrities, and influencers reading a children’s book accompanied by a musical beat created by Hamilton County students enrolled in the Dynamo Studios program.

Each month, the Beats and Books program will feature a different artist, as well as a different children’s book, selected by the City of Chattanooga’s Public Library and Early Learning Departments.

Created to promote literacy and spur an enthusiasm for reading amongst minority students, Beats and Books aims to not only promote literacy, but foster community and improve educational resources by providing families with free, high-quality children’s books that encourage literacy at home.

"Literacy and early education are crucial because time flies, and we must ensure our children absorb as much knowledge as possible,” said Bindy. “They are our future, and as times evolve, it's vital to meet them where they are to ensure effective learning."

The Beats and Books read-aloud and musical recording airs the first week of every month on Power 94 at 3:30 PM. Once aired each month, take-home library kits will be given to students in grades K-3, and a limited number of copies signed by the month’s featured artist will be available for pickup at the Downtown Public Library, Eastgate Public Library, South Chattanooga Library, and Avondale Community Center.