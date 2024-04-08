Enter Today For A Chance To Win Tickets To The 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival!

The annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will once again set-up in nearby Manchester, Tennessee (just up the road from Chattanooga), kicking off on Thursday, June 13 and running non-stop through Sunday, June 16.

Born in 2002, early Bonnaroo lineups featured artists from the jam scene. From that stemmed a beautiful community founded on love & positivity. Those early days set the pace for what they are today and helped create a unique Bonnaroovian world.

Their 2024 lineup features a diverse group of 150+ acts set on some of the most historic and iconic stages in the world, and music goes around the clock. Their main venue Centeroo stays open 24/7 with dance sets leading into the sunrise.

Among the many acts include headliners Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again, Pretty Lights, and Fisher. Other notable acts include Maggie Rogers, Cage The Elephant, Melanie Martinez, Jon Batiste, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Carley Rae Jepsen, and more than 100 other acts from across the musical spectrum.

To get complete information about performers, entertainment, events, camping, nearby hotel accommodations, simply visit www.bonnaroo.com