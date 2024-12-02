Enter Today For A Chance To Win Tickets To The '25 Bonnaroo Festival

The annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will once again set-up in nearby Manchester, Tennessee (just up the road from Chattanooga), kicking off on Thursday, June 12 and running non-stop through Sunday, June 15.

And The Pulse wants to send you and a friend to the festival!

Then, on Monday, December 9th, we'll draw one winner and send them and a friend to Manchester for a great weekend of music and arts that will never be forgotten -- that's right, two general admission wristbands plus a general admission camping car pass.

Born in 2002, early Bonnaroo lineups featured artists from the jam scene. From that stemmed a beautiful community founded on love & positivity. Those early days set the pace for what they are today and helped create a unique Bonnaroovian world.

Their 2025 lineup will feature a diverse group of 100+ acts set on some of the most historic and iconic stages in the world, and music goes around the clock. Centeroo, the main performance venue and heartbeat of Bonnaroom stays open 24/7 with dance sets leading into the sunrise.

Outeroo, the campgrounds at Bonnaroo, are like no place on earth. Neighbors become family, surprises abound and activities go around the clock. There are a variety of accommodations available in Outeroo from primitive car camping, RV camping, pre-pitched glamping and more.

Inside Outeroo are a number of different plazas. Plazas are strategically located public places for the community to gather, enjoy art & activities and provide access to amenities (toilets, showers, info, medical, safety staff, food, etc…) Plazas also provide home to extra programming and festivities all included in the Centeroo ticket.

