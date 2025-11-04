The 2nd Annual Chattanooga Fringe Festival Returns To Barking Legs Theatre

This year’s 2nd annual Chattanooga Fringe Festival is set to take place at Barking Legs Theatre over three days, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 7th to the 9th.

The festival is a celebration of the visual and performing arts, and more specifically, dance, music, comedy, theater, spoken word, variety acts, burlesque, puppetry, and much more.

The 2nd annual festival is an expansion on the previous year’s, with over one hundred artists from eight states, over nineteen hours of entertainment, and over thirty shows that span three days and five venues.

Fringe festivals across the country are eclectic and often feature a wide range of creative performing and visual arts. The term “fringe” often indicates a nonconventional experimentation in the performance arts, often separating them from the fold.

There will be a mixture of in-town talent and national talent, both putting Chattanooga on the map on a broader cultural scale while also shining a spotlight on our local performing and visual artists.

A few of the artists performing this year include Spooky Crow Sideshow, Skysail Theatre, Aris, Klimchak, Improv Chattanooga, and the Comedy Debate League, to name a few.

By bringing in such a variety of explorative and non-conventional acts that are both local and national, Chattanooga is building on the incredibly diverse arts scene that is already present while introducing something avant-garde and fresh into the art scene.

In a press release about the upcoming Fringe Festival, festival director and co-managing director of Barking Legs Theater, Holly Morse-Ellington, mentioned that the Fringe Festival belongs to all of us.

““Every year, we see new collaborations spark, audiences step outside their comfort zones, and creative voices find their stage. That’s what makes Fringe so special; it belongs to everyone.”

Chattanooga Fringe Festival