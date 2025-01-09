"Alkebulan: The Mother of Mankind" Brings African Royalty And Mythology To Life

"Alkebulan: The Mother of Mankind" is an extraordinary theatrical production, is set to premiere February 7th and 8th, offering audiences an unforgettable journey into the heart of African history, mythology, and royalty.

Presented in celebration of Black History month by the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas: August Wilson Playmakers Festival in partnership with The Howard School’s Theatre Arts Department, this vibrant performance celebrates the richness of African culture through music, dance, and storytelling.

Through an ensemble of iconic figures like Narmer, the First Pharaoh of Kemet, Mansa Musa, the wealthiest ruler in history, and Amina, the Warrior Queen of Zazzau, Alkebulan reclaims narratives that have often been overlooked or misrepresented.

Each character’s story, told through dynamic monologues, original choreography, and a powerful score, reflects the resilience, innovation, and wisdom that define Black History.

"Alkebulan is more than a play—it is a cultural Sankofa,” said director and playwright Ricardo “Ric” Morris. “This production bridges the past and the present, illuminating Africa’s profound legacy as the cradle of civilization, its people as the first humans, and its enduring impact on the world.” Highlights include:

The Visionary Leadership of Narmer played by Desean Aaron: Experience the unification of Egypt through the eyes of its first ruler, narrated with pride.

The Wealth and Wisdom of Mansa Musa, played by Eric Shropshire: A narrative of Mali’s golden era, with scenes depicting the flourishing libraries of Timbuktu and the transformative power of faith and intellect.

The Spirit Makeda, Queen of Sheba performed by Jessica Parker, and Her Son Menelik: A mother’s wisdom passed down to the next generation, underscored by the poignant melody The World in Union.

The Courage of Amina, Warrior Queen of Zazzau played by Aneja Raiteri: An empowering tale of leadership and bravery that redefines what it means to be a ruler.

The Legacy of Taytu Betul played by Kim Reynolds: Ethiopia’s Queen guides her people with love and strength, sharing an enduring message of hope and determination.

The Strategic Genius of Shaka Zulu: Witness the rise of one of Africa’s greatest military leaders as Shaka overcomes adversity to unite the Zulu people. His story unfolds against the powerful backdrop of Vul’indlela.

The Diplomacy of King Endubis played by Wanyä Clark: Discover the brilliance of the King of Aksum as he forges connections through the creation of Aksumite currency, proving that influence extends beyond conquest. His story is paired with The Quest.

The Elegance of Elizabeth of Toro played by Zoe Chatman: The Princess of Toro reflects on her transformative journey from a child of tradition to a beacon of progress, set to the soaring notes of The Greatest Love of All.

The production’s immersive staging incorporates elaborate costumes, compelling musical compositions, and a set design inspired by the landscapes and architecture of Africa. The audience will be captivated as ancient legends and historical figures come alive in a theatrical masterpiece.

“Through this production, we aim to educate, inspire, and empower audiences of all ages and backgrounds,” said [Producer’s Name]. “We believe that understanding the past is key to shaping the future.”

"Alkebulan: The Mother of Mankind" will premiere at The Howard School 2500 S. Market St. in Chattanooga. Tickets are available now at Get Your Tickets NOW. Group rates and educational discounts are offered.