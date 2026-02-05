"Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind" Stage Play Returns As An Annual Tradition

Following its inaugural season, Alkebulan: The Mother of Mankind returns as an annual theatrical tradition dedicated to restoring African and Black historical truth and correcting centuries of erasure and distortion.

Presented by the Black Arts & Ideas: August Wilson Playmakers Festival, in partnership with The Howard School’s Theatre Arts Department, Alkebulan centers African civilizations and Black history as foundational to humanity—challenging narratives that locate Black identity only in enslavement rather than origin, intellect, and global influence.

“Alkebulan was created first and foremost for the Black community,” said writer/director Ricardo ‘Ric’ Morris. “It is an act of cultural reclamation—restoring memory, correcting lies, and passing truth forward without apology. Others are welcome to witness the work, but the accountability is to us.”

Returning each year during Black History Month, Alkebulan maintains a consistent ceremonial format while honoring a new constellation of African kings, queens, and visionaries—allowing the production to grow into a living canon of Black history over time.

Through music, movement, and storytelling, Alkebulan restores African royalty and leadership not as myth, but as historical fact—inviting audiences into a more complete and honest understanding of the past.

Alkebulan will be performed February 26th and 27th at 7:00 p.m. at The Howard School on South Market St. Click Here for tickets.

Following the Friday night performance, audiences are invited to participate in a post-show talk-back and community discussion. Led by members of the creative team, the conversation will explore the historical figures, themes of cultural reclamation, and the importance of restoring African and Black historical truth.