Applications Available For Performing Arts League Grants And Scholarships

The Performing Arts League announces that applications are available for 2025 Grants to nonprofit arts organizations for youth arts programs and Scholarships to individuals for advanced training.

The mission of the Performing Arts League is to support youth involvement in the performing arts in Hamilton County.

In 2024, PAL awarded grants and scholarships totaling $41,975 to support youth involvement in the performing arts in Hamilton County to nine area non-profit arts organizations to fund and support instrumental, vocal, dance and theater programs that recruit, develop and train young performers.

PAL also awarded Scholarships to fifteen aspiring high school performers to support their continued training in the instrumental, vocal, dance and theatrical arts.

“The mission of the Performing Arts League is to promote youth involvement in the performing arts. We do this by supporting meaningful projects and opportunities for young performing artists both individually and as part of a group experience," said Karen Wilson, President of the Performing Arts League. "At PAL, we consider our support for these students essential to their growth and well-being of our community. We are pleased to be able to fund these outstanding projects and individual young performers and encourage their aspirations.”

Performing Arts League Grants are available to 501(c)3 organizations operating in Hamilton County that are active providers of ongoing programs that recruit, develop, or train young students for participation in the performance disciplines of Dance, Theater, Instrumental and Vocal Music. Organizations may submit more than one qualifying project for consideration.

However, the Performing Arts League awards only one grant per organization per year. Deadline for completed Grant application submission is February 21, 2025. Notification of awards will be made by April 30, 2025.

Performing Arts League Scholarships encourage individual development and training of student artists in the performance disciplines of Dance, Theater, Instrumental and Vocal Music. PAL scholarships are available to students who are current 8th through 11th graders and are active participants in Hamilton County 501(c)3 performing arts organizations.

More than one student within an organization may make one scholarship request each. Only one scholarship award will be allocated per student per year. Deadline for completed Scholarship application submission is March 7, 2025.

Applications can be downloaded from the PAL website: palchattanooga.org/scholarships-grants.html.

For more information about the Performing Arts League and how to become a member, visit palchattanooga.org