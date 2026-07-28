Athens Community Theatre Presents “Mean Girls” At The Arts Center August 21-30

The Athens Community Theatre is pleased to present the Tony Award winning Broadway musical, based on the hit movie by Tina Fey, Mean Girls, directed by Michael Webb, August 21-30.

Mean Girls is a high-energy stage musical based on the 2004 film.

Cady Heron, a former homeschooled student from Africa navigates the vicious social hierarchy of public high school. She infiltrates the "Plastics," led by queen bee Regina George.

Will she lose herself to popularity before learning the importance of friendship and being true to herself?

Leading the cast is ACT returning performer, Nahla Hanks, as Regina. She is joined by ACT regulars Emerson McKenzie, as Gretchen; Blake Chastain, as Damian; Charity Lawson, as Janis; Joshua Bragg, as Mr. Duvall; and Kelly Borwick, as Ms. Norbury. They are joined by returning ACT performers Skylar Roush, as Karen and Paxton Dunn, as Shane.

Making their ACT debut are Ashley Beaton, as Cady; Josh Sinclair, as Aaron; Jodi Mull, as Mrs. Heron, French Teacher, and Mrs. George; Daniel Ybarra, as Jason; Billie Pate, as Coach Carr, Mr. Buck, Mr. Heron, and Mathlete Moderator, and Malik Norwood, as Kevin.

The ensemble includes newcomers Brionna Alonso, Courtney Breun, Heidi Brock, Julia Itson, Shelby Keller, and Olive Pessl. They are joined by ACT returning performer Sean McCracken, and ACT alums Holland Borwick, Tallulah Borwick, Cooper Howard, Sophia Lauterbach, Emily Offutt, and Sophie Burke Carroll.

The production is supported by Music Directors, Joshua Bragg and Matthew Crabtree, and Choreographer, Ethan León.

Mean Girls is rated PG-13 for mature language and themes.

Mean Girls opens the Athens Community Theatre Mainstage 2026 - 27 season. Show dates and times are Fridays and Saturdays, August 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 7:00 PM, and Sundays August 23 and 30 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now and are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as ACT events tend to sell out on, or before, the performance date.

Athens Community Theatre Mainstage Series includes multigenerational productions, dramatic classics, and celebrated musicals, in our Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater. Prices for ACT tickets range from $15 to $25. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as ACT shows tend to sell out on, or before, show dates.

All AACA programs are supported by City of Athens, Tennessee Arts Commission, and Trust for Civic Life, as well as premier sponsors Aramark Collegiate Hospitality and Discover McMinn. Additional support comes from presenting sponsors: Citizens National Bank, Denso, Muddy Waters Two Wine and Spirits, Tarwater & Company, PC, Truist Wealth, Walmart, and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies. All other sponsors are recognized on AACA’s website.

More information about AACA programs is available at athensartscouncil.org, or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone, or in person, at The Arts Center. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Arts Center is located in Historic Downtown Athens, Tennessee, in the Main Street District, at 320 North White Street.