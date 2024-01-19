August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” Comes To The Chattanooga Theatre Centre This February

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre continues its 100th Season with the upcoming production of August Wilson's acclaimed play, "Seven Guitars," set to open in the Circle Theatre on Friday, February 2nd and run Thursdays through Sundays until February 18th.

This production is part bawdy comedy, part elegy, and part mystery while asking the question “What would you do for a second chance at your dream?”

Attendees can immerse themselves in this poignant story of love, loss, friendship, and the pursuit of the American Dream, all set against the vibrant backdrop of 1940s Pittsburgh after WWII. Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” rhythmically delves into the lives of seven characters, each connected by their dreams, struggles, and passions.

Beginning with the funeral of one of the characters, the story is told in a flashback. Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton returns from a 90-day incarceration only to be faced with more adversity as he attempts to follow his dreams of being a musician and starting a new life in Chicago with a rekindled flame.

August Wilson's groundbreaking Pittsburgh Cycle, also known as the American Century Cycle, explores the African American experience in each decade of the 20th century with “Seven Guitars” representing the 1940s. With support from Tennessee Valley Credit Union, Chattanooga Theatre Centre has previously produced four of the Century Cycle plays with the most recent being “The Piano Lesson,” in June of 2023.

"Seven Guitars gives audiences a glimpse into the world of Black life in the late 40s as we see our main character Floyd attempting to reclaim a music career after being incarcerated,” says Director Alicia Haymer. “With a host of intriguing and colorful characters, August Wilson tells a tale of hopeful love and broken dreams in a powerful story that audiences won't want to miss.”

Directed by Alicia Haymer, the production features an all-star cast including Quintin Howard as Floyd, E’tienne Easley as Vera, Chris Mathis as Red Carter, Donel Solomon as Headley, Garrell Woods as Canewell, Cortney Warner as Louise, and Starleesha Howard as Ruby. The creative team, led by Haymer, includes Costume Designer Tinita Coulter, Technical Director Adam Miecielica, Light Designer Jeremy Campbell, Props Master Scott Dunlap, and Stage Manager Jasmine Robinson.

Tickets for August Wilson’s "Seven Guitars" are available for purchase on the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's website TheatreCentre.com or by calling the box office at 423.267.8534 Monday through Friday 10AM-2PM.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of live theater in one of Chattanooga's most cherished cultural institutions.