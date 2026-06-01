Ballet Esprit's ‘The Dream’ Delivers Magic And Mischief To The CTC

Ballet Esprit will kick off June by bringing the first act of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to the Chattanooga Theatre Center in a performance featuring live music and a dazzling roster of dancers.

“The Dream,” reimagined by Ballet Esprit’s artistic director Sarah Yvonne, draws on Frederick Ashton’s original choreography, including the fairies’ pas de deux set and coached on the principal dancers by Abigail Hudgins and Roger Van Fleteren. Like its original, this retelling of “The Dream” is a comic mix of magic and mystery, fantasy and farce.

“It’s a great cultural experience,” Sarah Yvonne says. “It’s whimsical, chaotic, and hilarious. Just think — a little demon turns an artisan into a donkey, and a fairy queen falls in love with him.”

The principal roles of Oberon and Titania, King and Queen of the Fairies, will be danced by guest artists Horus Hudgins and Emily Grace Florio. Other guest artists include Jessica Kelley as Puck and Sean Steigerwald as Bottom. The young lovers and corps de ballet are drawn from Ballet Esprit Conservatory’s Youth Ensemble consisting of dancers ages 5 through18.

Creative Collaborations

The 90-minute performance also features Felix Mendhelssohn’s score as arranged by Chattanooga composer Ben Van Winkle. The live chamber music will be performed by musicians from Chattanooga Strings led by Van Winkle and Bryony Stroud-Watson.

For additional musical magic, the performance also features a soundscape interlude by Elaruna Sanctuary’s Surreina Gerbman, completing the eerie, enchanted atmosphere.

Costumes are designed by architect Teresa Cole, whose previous sculptural creations for Ballet Esprit have allowed Alice (in Wonderland) to grow as big as a house, among other wonders.

Expanded Venue

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre is a new space for Ballet Esprit, whose past performances have often been so popular they strained the capacity of their venues. As Ballet Esprit approaches its 10th season this year, the expansion into a larger performance space augers adventures to come.

“It’s our first time to partner with Chattanooga Theatre Center,” Sarah Yvonne says. “Coming into contact with this prestigious stage and audience, along with the synergy of the collaborative artists coming together in that moment, is a fulfilling experience and a powerful way to herald the beginning of our tenth season.”

But for now, the company is focused on bringing “The Dream” to life. With comedy, romance, a fight scene, and a famous pas de deux, as well as the magic of live music, this ballet is sure to be a feast for the spirit.

“The Dream”