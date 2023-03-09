Bambi: A Life In The Woods Comes To The Chattanooga Theatre Centre

Here for the first time is a stage version of the beloved story written by Austrian novelist Felix Salten in the 1920s.

It’s an eloquent and haunting tale of growing up.

In "Bambi: A Life In The Woods", our famous deer becomes heir to his father, the great prince. After Bambi encounters and masters for the first time the novel feelings of love, fear, loneliness, and independence, he comes to understand that all of Earth's creatures are guided by a greater force than themselves.

Intertwined in this great story is Bambi's growing awareness of the fragility of the forest environment and the impact of human encroachment on all of the forest inhabitants.

Presented in the Mainstage Theatre, "Bambi: A Life In The Woods" is appropriate for all ages. Show will run March 17-19 and 24-26.

Get tickets and showtimes at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35678/production/1126531