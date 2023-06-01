Barking Legs Calls For Performance Artists To Apply For Incubator Residency

Barking Legs Theater will celebrate its 30th Anniversary in November and is now accepting applications for the INCUBATOR Residency that will be part of the celebration during the first three Mondays of November, 2023.

Applications will be open from Thursday, June 1st until Friday, June 16th; INCUBATOR residents will be announced on June 30th.

Selected artists and collaborators will receive free work space in Barking Legs Theater for six hours a week over an eight-week period. Artists must be available during select times between Monday, August 21st and Thursday, September 14th and Monday + Monday, October 2nd through Thursday, October 28th. All selected artists and collaborators are guaranteed a performance at one of Barking Legs three Verified Incubator Performances (VIPs).

Applying artists should meet the following criteria:

Reside within comfortable driving distance to Barking Legs Theater (1307 Dodds Ave.)

Be working on a new, original performance art work—either solo or collaboratively

Agree to present a 20-30 minute performance and participate in a talkback during one of the Monday VIP sessions

Age 18+

Have the availability to work in the Barking Legs space during the hours of 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on select Mondays-Thursdays (listed above)

Artists can apply by filling out this Google Form and submitting the $20.00 application fee through the Barking Legs donation site with the name of the primary applicant and the note “INCUBATOR APPLICATION.” Artists are asked to include an image of the payment receipt in the application form.