Barking Legs Hosts A Weekend Showcase Melding Classic Fashion And Dynamic Dance

Barking Legs Theater is hosting a special two-night event this weekend curated by theater founder Ann Law and fashion designer Chery Jordan — two icons merging design and dance to the backdrop of iconic American protest music from the '40s to the present.

It's a two-night showcase of Classic American Fashion and Dynamic Dance, activating people power through creative movement with stylish purpose.

This show is an innovative collaboration among Chery Jordan, Ann Law, The Runway Rebels, and Aaron “Cherokee” Ellison along with Marcus Ellsworth as host and MC.

Producer & Designer Chery Jordan has curated the clothes for this performance, drawing inspiration from the broad history of Eclectic American Style, Dreams, and Grit.

Her Runway Rebels strut stylish red, white and blue looks, mixing today’s trends from power suits to leisure denim. Cool global trends of olive and cargo camouflage from the streets to the shore and everyone in between kick up the fighting spirit of American women from voting in 1910 to the present!.

Ann Law has choreographed an eclectic ensemble of energetic dancers in a mash-up of modern, jazz, house, and hip hop styles to honor the movements that continue to shape America.

Marcus Ellsworth serves as MC and ringmaster for the evening, ensuring the audience is engaged and entertained every step of this runway experience.

Admission includes nibbles from the incredible chefs of Mac’s Kitchen + Bar made from homegrown ingredients fresh from Ann Law’s garden.

Opposition Tea Party