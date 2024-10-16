Barking Legs Theater To Stage Chattanooga's First Fringe Festival

Barking Legs Theater is excited to announce they’re putting together Chattanooga’s very first fringe festival the weekend of November 8th & 9th.

FRINGE

adjective - not part of the mainstream; unconventional, peripheral, or extreme.

"fringe theater"

noun - an arts festival featuring alternative or experimental performances and exhibitions.

This two-day festival will be packed with over 20 performing arts events, including theater, dance, comedy, cabaret, miming, puppeting, paint-slinging, aerial-rigging, action-packing fun and more for the whole family (kids 12 and under get in free).

They’re unleashing performances across the Barking Legs mainstage, garden, parking lot and the nearby Elks Lodge to bring you the biggest weekend of new & original performances by local artists.

Each day has a unique lineup of performers, including local favorites Improve Chattanooga, Christian Collier, Donnie Marsh, Chattanooga Fire Cabaret, Spook Crow Sideshow, and many many more.

Plus, you can get in on the action.

During their "Fringification" events, you’re invited to join the artists as they share their talents with you.

Click here for tickets and more info and check Barking Legs socials regularly for the most up-to-date information.