Barking Legs Theater Will Celebrate 30 Years In November With Nightly Events

Barking Legs Theater will celebrate its 30th Anniversary throughout the month of November.

There will be an event every evening starting November 1 and ending with a grand finale on November 22.

Each day of the week will be dedicated to a specific kind of performance art.

The performance categories are as follows:

Sunday: Film

Monday: New Artist Work

Tuesday: Comedy

Wednesday: Jazz

Thursday: Dance

Friday: Theater

Saturday: Music

Barking Legs is also partnering with local businesses each night to share and showcase our community connections and their unique offerings.

Tickets are available for individual nights as well as passes for multiple events. You can find more information + the event calendar here.

Barking Legs Theater is a nonprofit and has been a diverse and welcoming presence in the Chattanooga community since 1993.