Beloved Classic Winnie The Pooh Production Opens July 10 At Barking Legs Theater

Seed Theatre is proud to announce the opening of its very first youth cast production, Winnie the Pooh, premiering Friday, July 10, at Barking Legs Theater.

This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for the nonprofit arts organization as it expands opportunities for young performers to build confidence, creativity, and community through the performing arts.

Based on the timeless stories loved by generations, Winnie the Pooh invites audiences into the Hundred Acre Wood for an adventure filled with friendship, imagination, kindness, and plenty of laughter. Featuring a talented cast of local young performers, the production celebrates the joy of storytelling while showcasing the next generation of Chattanooga artists.

"For years, we've dreamed of creating meaningful theatrical opportunities specifically for young people," said Elizabeth Haley, Executive Director of Seed Theatre. "Launching our first youth production is a major milestone for our organization. These young performers have worked incredibly hard, and we're thrilled to share their creativity, courage, and heart with our community."

The production reflects Seed Theatre's commitment to creating accessible, affirming spaces where young people of all backgrounds can explore the arts, develop new skills, and find a sense of belonging. Throughout rehearsals, participants have received mentorship while learning not only performance techniques but also collaboration, confidence, empathy, and creative problem-solving.

Hosted at Barking Legs Theater, the production continues the long-standing partnership between the two organizations, whose shared commitment to community-centered, inclusive arts programming has helped bring innovative and accessible performances to Chattanooga audiences.

Whether introducing children to live theatre for the first time or rekindling cherished childhood memories, Winnie the Pooh offers an experience the whole family can enjoy.

Winnie the Pooh