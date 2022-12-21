Ben Miller To Bring His Stand-Up Science Comedy Show To Barley Chattanooga

Coming to Barley Chattanooga in January is a multimedia stand-up comedy show about science. Yes, science.

A show that's equal measures hilarious, educational, and deeply personal. Hosted by scientist and comedian Ben Miller, he uses stories on topics ranging from his musculoskeletal condition to his childhood history with milk as jumping off points for scientific and comedic exploration.

Using pictures, graphs, and videos, this multimedia comedy show makes science both approachable and delightful. Who says nerds can't be funny?

For his first few years as a comedian, Ben was extremely hesitant to tell people that he was a scientist with an ivy league education. Ben worried about coming off as pretentious or unrelatable, something that can easily kill any connection with an audience. Even most other comedians had no idea about his background.

But during the lockdowns, he started to reconsider this aversion to discussing his scientific identity and began to realize it was something that made him unique amongst most comedians.

Ben decided to combine his skills to both educate and amuse, making science funny and accessible. So, he filmed a few episodes of a web-series very uncreatively titled “Stand-Up Science” . He was genuinely nervous to share the video, but the response was incredible, so he continued making the web-series that has now been developed into the live show that he brought to the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and had a completely sold out run of shows.

And now he's touring that show across the US.

“One of NYC’s best pound for pound joke writers Ben Miller is unsurprisingly a scientist… you have to see this just for the Spike Lee joke, I almost spit milk out my nose when I heard it,” enthused Matt Levy from Comedy Stray Notes.

Ben Miller is an NYC based comedian who has been working for the past six years and in that time, he's performed at all the top clubs in the city such as Broadway Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, Dangerfield's, Carolines, and The Stand. He's currently ranked as the top roast battler in NYC. He also has a degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Columbia University. He's worked with electron microscopes, been a teacher on a science bus, 3D printed cookies, and diffused a few bar fights while on stage.

Catch Ben's show at Barley Chattanooga & Taproom on 235 East MLK Boulevard on Saturday, January 7th starting at 8:00 PM.

For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-science-with-ben-miller-tickets-489018526577