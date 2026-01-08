Catching Up With The Comedy Catch, Chattanooga’s Cherished Comedy Venue

Chattanooga’s most cherished and lauded comedy venue, The Comedy Catch, was founded in 1985 by comedians Ken Sons and Les McCurdy as Chattanooga's first full-time comedy club and has completely transformed the city’s art and nightlife since then, evolving into a cultural staple as one of the longest-running entertainment venues in Chattanooga.

The venue is known for bringing in both nationally recognized talent and for embracing newer, emerging comedians. They are also known for shining a spotlight on local acts and for celebrating local talent.

The Comedy Catch is located inside the historic Choo Choo complex, with shows typically happening every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. There are also evening weekday shows, depending on the act booked. Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month, there is an Open Mic Night for aspiring comedians.

All parking is paid at the venue, and there is a parking garage on the left when you enter the Choo Choo complex. There are also multiple parking lots on Station Street and several metered parking spots in locations nearby.

In speaking to the current co-owner of The Comedy Catch, Danielle Alfano-Roth, she detailed some of the history of The Comedy Catch and what the scene was like when it first began.

“Ken and Les were comics who started The Comedy Catch at Dr. Sage's above the downtown Holiday Inn. After their move to Brainerd Road, my parents, Michael and Cheryl Alfano, bought it from them in 1987 and were at that location until our move to the Choo Choo in 2015.

According to my father, the scene in the mid-eighties was shaped by big names like Seinfeld, Bill Hicks, and Andrew Dice Clay. Comics were either very clean or very dirty; there was not much of a middle ground. However, the concept of live comedy in smaller cities was expanding, and audiences were eager for it.”

In addition to Seinfeld, Bill Hicks, and Andrew Dice Clay, the venue has also hosted major acts like Tracy Morgan, Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White, Brian Regan, and Carrot Top, to name a few.

When speaking about the big move from The Comedy Catch’s previous location to the Choo Choo in 2015, Danielle mentioned that she has noticed an increase in a younger demographic and foot traffic.

“The move has definitely increased our visibility and attracted more tourists. We see a lot more walk-up business than we did at our previous location. We also are noticing a younger demographic. It is a great mix of loyal regulars we have the pleasure of seeing weekly, as well as visitors from all over the world who are just looking for a laugh.”

Often, The Comedy Catch will have themed shows or charity events, and over the course of the history of the venue, they have impacted countless lives and enriched the local community with their events.

One of those events was last October, entitled, Drag Brunch Fundraiser for Paw Paws Homeless Ministry. Paw Paw’s Homeless Ministry is a program of St. Elmo United Methodist Church that aims to provide assistance and support to the homeless year-round, bringing hope and dignity to those in need. The Comedy Catch partnered with them to do a drag brunch that raised funds for the cause.

For those who may have never graced the beautiful interior of the Choo Choo or made it into the venue for a show or an open mic, Danielle offered what folks can expect from a night at the beloved Comedy Catch.

“To leave in a better mood than when you arrived. Our shows typically run an hour and forty-five minutes, during which guests can order food and drinks through our amazing waitstaff. We also have a little whiskey bar called Backstage Bar, where guests can enjoy a cocktail before or after the show and catch live music on our patio.”

The Comedy Catch is not only a perfect place to grab a drink and catch a hilarious live comedy show, but it is also a cornerstone of the Scenic City, with deep roots invested in local comedians and the community. It’s more than just a comedy club; it is an institution in Chattanooga and the perfect place to escape the frigid temperatures and enjoy a night of belly-laughing fun.

