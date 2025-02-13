Chattanooga Ballet Presents “Curveball”, Inspired By Local Phenom Jackie Mitchell

The Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to present “Curveball” on April 11-13, 2025 at UTC’s Fine Arts Center.

Chattanooga Ballet CEO/Artistic Director, Brian McSween was inspired to celebrate Chattanooga history by creating a World Premiere ballet based on the epic story of when Jackie Mitchell, Chattanooga female baseball phenom who played for The Lookouts, struck out Yankee superstars Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth in 1931.

The music will have a jazz-era feel, the story has humor and triumph, and the theatre will be filled with nostalgia – with popcorn, cracker jacks, and pennants available for audiences to help them imagine another time and place.

This will be the first full-length story-ballet set in Chattanooga. Through a digital backdrop and lighting design, audiences can expect baseballs flying across the stage and original costumes reminiscent of those in “A League of Their Own”. The sets will have scenes that harken back to another era of local attractions, with teammates arriving at the Chattanooga Choo Choo and playing at Engle Stadium.

“I could not be more excited to share Curveball with the people of Chattanooga. It will be like nothing they have ever seen; a Chattanooga story, set in Chattanooga, and premiering in Chattanooga. Our dancers have pushed the limits of their technical and artistic boundaries to take all of us on an amazing journey. This show is not what you expect from ballet and is a celebration of Chattanooga Ballet’s next 50 years,” shared CHA Ballet’s CEO/Artistic Director, Brian McSween.

This production will also feature accomplished dancers from the highest levels of Chattanooga Ballet’s School in ensemble roles. These dancers have been training with Chattanooga Ballet for many years, some of whom were recently invited to attend various prestigious summer programs, including The School of American Ballet and American Ballet Theatre.

The Friday performance will be Alumni Night to welcome all former Chattanooga Ballet students to celebrate the school’s 50th Anniversary. Chattanooga Ballet’s legacy stretches far beyond the stage, with many alumni now leading with distinction across the city and beyond, benefiting from lessons learned in the studio, like resilience, communication, and discipline. A separate Alumni ticket is available and includes a group dinner arranged by Chatt Taste.

The choreographer, Brian McSween is the CEO/Artistic Director for Chattanooga Ballet and this will be the 16th work he has created for the company in six seasons. With his executive leadership the organization has grown exponentially, and he has helped to define the mission, “CHA Ballet serves through the power of dance.”

Prior to CHA Ballet, Brian was the Ballet Master for Ballet Memphis where he was commissioned for three works for their company. His professional dance career was with Joffrey Ballet, Complexions and Aspen Ballet.

“I grew up loving Broadway, and had planned on pursuing that as a career, so creating a ballet in that style has been a lot of fun,” shared McSween. “Ultimately, that was my goal, to capture the fun of ballet, and to make sure that after seeing this, audiences won’t want to miss the next chance to enjoy Chattanooga Ballet!”

The performances will take place on Friday, April 11, and Saturday, April 12, at 7 PM, with a matinee on Sunday, April 13, at 3 PM. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.chaballet.org/tickets or by calling (423) 757-5580.