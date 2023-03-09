Chattanooga Ballet Presents Copéllia And New Works At UTC’s Fine Arts Center

After two sold out performances of a co-billed production with Kyiv City Ballet in October and a regional tour, Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to return to the Chattanooga stage to present new classical and contemporary works in its production of Copéllia and New Works at UTC’s Fine Arts Center on Saturday March 25 at 6 pm and Sunday, March 26 at 3 pm at UTC’s Fine Arts Center.

The production will feature an abridged version of one of the most beloved classical story ballets and world premier contemporary works. Featuring choreography by notable national artists, Sam Epstein of Cincinnati Ballet; and Tyler Gilstrap, formerly with Battleworks Dance Company; the performance promises something that will interest everyone.

Copéllia and a world premiere new work are both choreographed by CHA Ballet’s CEO/Artistic Director, Brian McSween. McSween shared, “Coppélia is a wonderful comedic ballet with many opportunities for our artists to show their skill and artistry. I am also very excited to share the world premiere of this female ensemble work, Dominarum Terrae, with everyone. I love the power, grace and depth of strength captured by the dancers with music from Redi Hasa and Maria Mazzotta. The whole program is full of texture and inspiration. I know our community will enjoy it.”

Originally choreographed in 1870, Copéllia is one of the greatest comic ballets of the 19th Century. In the story, Dr Coppelius is a lonely old alchemist who lives on the edge of the village square. Coppélia, a mechanical doll in his window, is so lifelike she is able to fool the villagers into believing she is alive, causing a rift between a couple who are soon to be wed.

Join Chattanooga Ballet for an inspiring and varied performance that will feature both exciting contemporary world premieres and a beloved classical ballet that is performed across the globe. Tickets to the performance range from $15-$25 and can purchase online at www.chaballet.org/event-calendar