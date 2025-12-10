Chattanooga Ballet's The Nutcracker Returns To The Memorial Auditorium This Weekend

Chattanooga Ballet’s annual performance of the classic holiday ballet, The Nutcracker, will be happening this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 12th-14th, at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

The classic holiday ballet is a family-friendly story about young Clara at her parents’ holiday party, where she receives a magical Nutcracker doll from her grandfather, sparking a journey into a fantastical Land of Sweets.

The dolls all somehow come to life, springing into dance and swirling under a blanket of snow. The story is one of courage and wonderment and is perfect for kids and adults who love to dream.

In speaking with the CEO and Artistic Director of the Chattanooga Ballet, Brian McSween, about the history and significance of the Chattanooga Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker in Chattanooga, he spoke to the timeline of the production and the expansions that now exist.

“Chattanooga Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker began in 1989 at The Tivoli theater. The productions remained the same for many years, experiencing its first major change in 2019 when new Artistic Director Brian McSween re-choreographed a large majority of the show.

The production now boasts performances by all eight professional company members of Chattanooga Ballet, new drops for Snow and The Land of Sweets, and continued choreographic development for students and professionals.”

When asked how and when the switch happened from performing at The Tivoli to performing at Memorial Auditorium, McSween suggested that it occurred during the Tivoli’s renovations a few years ago.

“The productions moved to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium when The Tivoli was closed for renovation in 2022. Chattanooga Ballet intends to return to the Tivoli and its new Performing Arts Center when construction is complete.

The Tivoli Foundation, operators of both theaters, continue to be passionate about the local professional performing arts groups, and The Nutcracker features both Chattanooga Ballet and CSO. While being at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium has been wonderful, we are looking forward to being back in our original performance home, The Tivoli.”

Chattanooga Ballet’s The Nutcracker has been a cherished holiday tradition in Chattanooga for over 36 years now, and over that time, it has had a significant impact culturally, economically, and socially on the Scenic City.

“Every year is special, as every year we see further growth in our artists, demonstrated in the dynamics and characterization of their dancing. The Nutcracker has been a tradition for many ballet companies for decades, so it is no surprise that it has become one of Chattanooga Ballet’s favorite ways that we follow through with our mission to ‘serve through the power of dance.’

We also want the community to know we are more than just The Nutcracker; our professional artists perform works by world-renowned choreographers that show what ballet of today looks like: athletic, engaging, and inspiring.” McSween mentioned.

The resounding spirit of the holidays will be fully alive this weekend, as the Chattanooga Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker takes over the stage at Memorial Auditorium. Be prepared to immerse yourself in a world of winter wonderland, fantasy, and childlike adventure. McSween said it best when describing the happiness that this production brings to the city and community.

“We are reminded every year of the impact Nutcracker has on our professionals, students, and audience by the excitement of a shared experience backstage, a new role and opportunity for an artist, and how there can be a new favorite part of the show year after year. The shared joy is the symbol of what we all hope more of life to be like.”

Chattanooga Ballet’s The Nutcracker