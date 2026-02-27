Chattanooga Ballet To Combine Cinderella And A World Premiere "Bluegrass Ballet"

This April, the Chattanooga Ballet will be showcasing its world-class company in a very unique performance.

Enjoy a fresh one-act version of the timeless tale of Cinderella, followed by "High Lonesome", a world premiere ballet set to music by local bluegrass band Randy Steele and the High Cold Wind, playing live onstage.

Chattanooga Ballet is proud to present, “Cinderella + Bluegrass”, featuring the professional company dancers and students from the highest levels of Chattanooga Ballet School.

The first act showcases an abbreviated version of Cinderella, the beloved classic featuring the music of Sergei Prokofiev. Following intermission, local bluegrass band, Randy Steele and the High Cold Wind, will join dancers onstage for an original ballet.

Experience bluegrass and classical ballet in a new way through an unexpected pairing of these two art forms.

“We are excited to invite the community into this unique and fun experience. This abridged version of Cinderella is a great way to enjoy classical ballet, with its inspiring story and amusing characters set to Prokofiev’s incredible score. We look forward to the audience being caught up in the beauty and humor,” shared CEO/Artistic Director, Brian McSween.

Chattanooga Ballet is community-bound and wholly committed to connecting with local audiences by telling the stories of our region, as with last year’s sellout performance of, “Curveball,” a World Premier ballet choreographed by Brian McSween, inspired by the Chattanooga female baseball phenom who struck out Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in the 30s.

This year, McSween has been inspired to celebrate the region's heritage and culture by creating a new Bluegrass Ballet with co-collaborator and local retired Fire Department Captain and musician, Randy Steele. This ballet will feature local bluegrass band, Randy Steele and the High Cold Wind, playing live on stage.

With production elements like a live digital backdrop with an Appalachian feel, the audience will join a laid-back jam session with friends on the back porch from sunrise to sunset.

“We love Chattanooga, and this region, so what better way to show that than with bluegrass music played live along with our stunning professional dancers. This work will shatter preconceived ideas of what ballet is like, and provide a southern, soulful, playful journey for our artists and audience.”

Tickets for the three performances at UTC's Fine Arts Center on April 9 & 10 at 7 pm and April 11 at 3 pm can be found here: www.chaballet.org/tickets