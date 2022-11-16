Chattanooga Theatre Centre Holding Auditions For The Color Purple: The Musical November 28-29

Auditions for The Color Purple: The Musical will be held Monday and Tuesday, November 28 and 29, at 7:30 p.m. with callbacks on Thursday, December 1.

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film follows the journey of Celie, a downtrodden young African-American woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story.

With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, it’s a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. Nominated for 11 Tony Awards and winner in 2015 for Best Revival of a Musical. (Appropriate for mature audiences)

Adaptation by Marsha Norman, based on book by Alice Walker. Music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The CTC performances will be directed by Ricardo Morris.

Performances are February 17 through March 5.

Those auditioning must be age 16 or older.

No preparation necessary. You will be taught a song at auditions.

No video auditions will be permitted.

To sign up for auditions, go to: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35678/production/1144126. You will be sent a link to the Google audition form after you sign up for auditions. PLEASE complete the audition form before auditions.

Character Breakdown:

Celie – A woman from Georgia whose story begins when she is 14

Nettie – Celies’ younger sister

Pa – Celie and Nettie’s father

Mister – Local farm owner who becomes Celie’s husband

Harpo – Mister’s son from his first marriage

Sofia – Harpo’s wife

Shug Avery – Mister’s long-time love, a singer who lives in Memphis

Church Ladies – Jarene, Doris, Darlene

Ensemble – Men and Women to play the Preacher, the Field Hands, Church Soloist, Adam. Olivia, Squek, and Grady, Ol’ Mister and others in the community.

Rehearsals are Sundays – Thursdays (With possible Fridays) from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00p.m.

Performance Dates:

Friday, February 17 – 8:00p.m.

Saturday, February 18 – 8:00p.m.

Sunday, February 19 – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 23 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 24 – 8:00p.m.

Saturday, February 25 – 8:00p.m.

Sunday, February 26 – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2 -7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 10 – 8:00p.m.

Saturday, March 11 – 8:00p.m.

Sunday, March 5 – 2:30 p.m.

Questions? Email rodney@theatrecentre.com