Chattanooga Theatre Centre Launches 103rd Season With Musical "Come From Away "

On Friday, September 11, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre proudly opens its 103rd season with the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away.

Opening on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, this powerful and uplifting production tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, that welcomed them with open arms when their planes were unexpectedly diverted.

Featuring an energetic score and a deeply moving narrative, Come From Away celebrates the power of kindness, compassion, and human connection during life’s most challenging moments. Bringing this extraordinary story to life is a dynamic cast of local performers, guided by guest artists Blake Harris (Director), John Thomas McCecil (Music Director), and Ashley Tisdale (Choreographer), alongside the CTC Creative Team.

“Threaded through our 103rd season is an exploration of the American experience—our shared history, our triumphs, and our challenges,” says Kim Jackson, CTC Executive Director. “We’ve curated a season of stories that shape us, creating space for conversation and connection long after the house lights come up. Come From Away is the perfect choice to launch this year. It invites audiences to consider what it truly means to be part of a collective narrative, reminding us how empathy and community can emerge from even our darkest days.”

CTC invites community members to participate in the global movement founded by Kevin Tuerff—one of the real-life 9/11 passengers depicted as "Kevin T." in the musical. By visiting payitforward911.org and performing random acts of kindness, the community can help transform a day of tragedy into a day of unity and hope.

CTC is generously supported by ArtsBuild, Tennessee Arts Commission, National Endowment for the Arts, First Horizon, Food City, Henson-Hinck Designs, Performing Arts League, and Rock City.

For tickets, performance schedules, and more information, visit TheatreCentre.com.