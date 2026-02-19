Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents The Ever Whimsical Musical Seussical Jr.

On Saturday, February 21st, Chattanooga Theatre Centre invites audiences of all ages to step into a world where imagination knows no limits with Seussical Jr.

This colorful and high energy production brings together some of Dr. Seuss’s most beloved characters in a heartwarming story about friendship and the power of believing in yourself.

Seussical Jr. follows Horton the Elephant, who discovers a tiny world on a speck of dust and vows to protect the Whos that live there. Along the way, audiences will meet the mischievous Cat in the Hat, the loyal Gertrude McFuzz, the determined Mayzie Labird, and a host of other unforgettable characters.

Through catchy songs and vibrant storytelling, the show weaves together themes of acceptance, responsibility, and standing up for what's right.

Director Annie Collins leads this production of Seussical Jr.. Collins previously directed last season’s youth production of 101 Dalmatians Kids during CTC’s 2024–2025 season.

Reflecting on this year’s show, Collins shares, “Both of our casts have worked incredibly hard to bring this production to life and have succeeded in creating a show that will entertain adults and children alike. It will make you laugh out loud just as much as it will pull at your heartstrings. I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Seussical Jr. features two casts of 22 students each, showcasing the depth of young talent involved in this production. In addition to public performances, the production will be presented to 35 schools between performance weekends, extending the reach of this vibrant and imaginative musical to thousands of local students.

For more information about Chattanooga Theatre Centre, visit TheatreCentre.com.