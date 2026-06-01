Chattanooga Theatre Centre And Next Exit Present The New Play Festival

On Friday, June 5th, Chattanooga Theatre Centre and Next Exit Productions invite audiences to experience The New Play Festival, a celebration of new works by local and regional playwrights.

Performing each weekend, the festival features eight fully staged 10-minute plays, two one-act productions, and five staged readings, offering audiences a diverse lineup of fresh stories, bold ideas, and exciting new voices in theatre.

The New Play Festival showcases a wide range of original stories brought to life by local and regional playwrights, directors, and performers. From heartfelt comedies and thought-provoking dramas to imaginative new concepts and unexpected twists, each weekend offers audiences the chance to experience fresh theatrical works at different stages of development.

The festival celebrates creativity, collaboration, and the excitement of discovering new voices in theatre.

The New Play Festival features a talented cast of local performers, highlighting the vibrancy and creativity of the Chattanooga arts community. This production invites audiences of all ages to experience these original plays.

Sponsors for The New Play Festival include ArtsBuild, Tennessee Arts Commission, First Horizon, EPB, BNI–Southeast Tennessee, Food City, Come Clean Entertainment, Performing Arts League, Henson-Hinck Designs, Plantbar Coffee & Tea, Mark Making, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Running from June 5th-21st. For details about each play, performance dates, and ticketing, visit: theatrecentre.com/the-new-play-festival-tickets

For more information about Chattanooga Theatre Centre, visit TheatreCentre.com.