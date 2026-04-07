The Chattanooga Theatre Centre Takes Shakespeare To Wartime In Search Of Love

It is said that "love is the only world worth fighting for", and in this innovative staging of Shakespeare’s "Much Ado About Nothing", we find out if the Bard's words and ideas are truly timeless.

The story is now set in the fictional summer of 1918 in the town of Messina, Italy, where a platoon of Italian soldiers is stationed just miles from the front lines of The Great War.

Second Lieutenant Claudio falls hopelessly in love with Hero, the daughter of Messina’s mayor, Leonato, while Leonato’s sharp-witted niece Beatrice and the equally stubborn First Lieutenant Benedick loudly swear off love altogether. Each insisting they’d never be foolish enough to give their hearts away, least of all to each other.

What might otherwise be a simple, lighthearted romance becomes far more complicated thanks to Captain Don Pedro’s brooding brother, Private First Class Don John, who seems determined to sabotage anyone’s chance at happiness.

Meanwhile, an eccentric yet surprisingly persistent carabinieri officer named Dogberry is equally determined to catch the culprit and uncover the truth.

Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy about loyalty, trust, deception, and the healing power of love in times of conflict, "Much Ado About Nothing" promises laughter, intrigue, and heartfelt romance.

This family-friendly production will delight Chattanooga audiences with its timeless themes and unforgettable characters.

Performances will be held at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre next to Coolidge Park every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from April 10th through the 26th.

Get tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35678/production/1238244

Learn more about the Chattanooga Theatre Centre at https://www.theatrecentre.com/