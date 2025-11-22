Chattanooga Theatre Centre Ushers In The Holiday Season With "Annie"

On Friday, December 5, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre rings in the holiday season with the opening of one of the most beloved musicals of all time: Annie.

This iconic Tony Award-winning play will headline CTC’s Main Stage for 13 performances, running from December 5-21.

Set in New York City in the 1930s and full of ensemble dance numbers and audience favorite songs like “Tomorrow”, “It’s a Hard Knock Life”, and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile”, Annie is the heartwarming story of a plucky young orphan, a billionaire with a heart of gold, and an unforgettable cast of characters.

For details about performance dates and ticketing, visit TheatreCentre.com/102nd-Season.

Annie is the perfect family experience for the holidays. “Annie is an incredible showcase of local talent, and we are excited to share this phenomenal production, which brings to life the timeless story of holding onto hope and finding your way to the people you were meant to love - just in time for the holidays,” says CTC Executive Director Kim Jackson.

Jackson continues by underscoring the important role the Chattanooga Theatre Centre plays in the community. “We are proud that the CTC is Your Community Theatre, a place where all are welcome to gather, engage, and experience stories, live,” she added.

The CTC has been community-driven and volunteer-powered for over 100 years, and the 102nd season is no exception. Annie features over 40 volunteers onstage and backstage as well as a professional Creative Team including local award-winning theatre directors, Catherine Bolden and Suzanne

Smart, accomplished choreographer, Lindsay Fussell, and new to the CTC, musical director David Tehare.

Sponsors for Annie are ArtsBuild, Tennessee Arts Commission, First Horizon, EPB, Food City, Come Clean Entertainment, Performing Arts League, and National Endowment for the Arts.

Established in 1923, Chattanooga Theatre Centre is a nonprofit organization that provides quality theatrical experiences and innovative educational programs for the cultural, intellectual, and emotional enrichment of the community. For more information about Chattanooga Theatre Centre, visit TheatreCentre.com.

Annie is presented through special arrangement licensing with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.