City Of Chattanooga’s 2025 Holiday Ornament Supports The Hart Gallery

“I love Hart Gallery because, before I found a place to stay, I could come here to do artwork when it was cold,” said artist Randall Lee Jones. “Now, I have a place where my artwork can get out.”

Jones, 53, is known in the local arts community as Railroad Stud Legs. He came to Hart Gallery in 2023 while experiencing homelessness. Today, he has stable housing and continues to create at the gallery.

Stories like his are not uncommon at Hart Gallery, the Main Street fixture celebrating its 15th birthday this year.

This nonprofit program of Signal Centers provides people living with disabilities, people experiencing homelessness, survivors of domestic violence, and other underserved groups with the opportunity to create and sell their artwork.

Recognizing the need to raise awareness and funds for those served by Hart Gallery, the official ornament of the city was born in 2022.

The City of Chattanooga partnered to create this fundraiser with 100% of ornament profits benefiting the gallery.

“Partnerships like this one with Signal Centers and the Hart Gallery are so important because they provide critical support to artists experiencing homelessness,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “This year's ornament celebrates Chattanooga becoming North America's first National Park City. I encourage everyone to support the Hart gallery by purchasing the 2025 ornament."

Since the inaugural City Hall ornament, Tennessee Aquarium and Chattanooga Choo Choo have been featured. This year’s collectible showcases a slice of outdoor life along the iconic Chattanooga riverfront and can be purchased at Hart Gallery in person and online.