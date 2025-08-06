Comedian Dusty Slay Releases New Netflix Special Filmed At The Walker Theatre

The Walker Theatre stage was recently the setting for Wet Heat, the latest Netflix special by Southern comic Dusty Slay, whose signature blue-collar observational comedy fueled two sold-out performances at the local historic theatre.

“The whole city was buzzing with excitement for the two highly anticipated shows,” says Nick Wilkinson, CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “Having Dusty choose us as the backdrop of his latest Netflix special is truly an honor for both Chattanooga and especially the Walker Theatre.”

Slay’s second Netflix special in just two years, Wet Heat premiered on July 29 and is available now on the popular streaming service. In this hour-long special, he unearths fun-provoking observations of everything from how we settled on cow’s milk to combating social awkwardness, dealing with adult ailments, and hotel pool dilemmas. One highlight of note is a hilarious line-by-line breakdown of the seemingly contradictory lyrics of Brooks & Dunn’s 1993 hit, “Hard Workin’ Man.”

“This special is as hot as July in Alabama,” said Slay in a recent interview with Deadline. “I do think it’s my best work yet, and I am very excited for the people to see it. We’re having a good time.”

Having grown up on Lot 8 of a trailer park in Opelika, Alabama, Slay’s comedy celebrates the often underappreciated with incredible success. He’s racked up more than 1M social media followers, and his last Netflix special, Workin’ Man, spent its first two weeks in the streaming service’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. and has more than 3M views so far. Slay is also the co-host of The Nateland Podcast along with another clean-comedy powerhouse, Nate Bargatze.

“Delivering world-class entertainment like Dusty Slay is a big part of our mission at the Tivoli Theatre Foundation,” says Wilkinson. “We’ll continue to make the magic of live performance available on all of our historic stages for the entire community to enjoy.”

