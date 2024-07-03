CTC's “La Cage Aux Folles” Celebrates A Century Of Theatrical Bedazzlement

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre will complete its 100th Season of shows with the endearingly heartwarming and superbly glamorous Broadway classic “La Cage Aux Folles” running July 14 through August 4 in the Mainstage Theatre.

“La Cage Aux Folles” is a musical extravaganza honoring the joy of embracing our loved ones and ourselves for who we truly are.

The 1983 musical “La Cage Aux Folles,” written by Harvey Fierstein with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, is based on the 1973 play of the same name. The story follows Georges, the manager of a drag club in Saint-Tropez, where his partner of two decades, Albin, is the star performer, ZaZa.

When Georges' son, Jean-Michel, announces his engagement to the daughter of a conservative politician, Georges plans to put on a charade to mask their relationship and eccentricities. Albin, however, has other plans!

Many may recognize the story from the 1996 film featuring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, “The Birdcage,” also inspired by the French 1973 play. “La Cage Aux Folles” has a rich history of entertaining audiences since its debut at the Palace Theatre in August of 1983.

After winning the 1984 Tony for Best Musical, the show would go on to be revived twice on Broadway, both times winning that season’s Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

With each staging, the message of the show is proudly proclaimed in the show stopping number “I Am What I Am,” which has been recognized as an LGBTQ+ anthem for the last several decades.

“This show is a celebration of theatrical proportions that includes heartwarming romance, comedy, family, songs you will be singing on the way home and glittery, glamorous dance numbers.” Said Director Magge Cabrera-Hudgins. “The story is told by characters you will love who just happen to live life, as Albin says, ‘on an angle."

With dazzling costumes and a brilliantly designed set, Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s final production of the 100th Season, “La Cage Aux Folles” is sure to be an instant favorite for musical lovers in the Scenic City. The production team, led by Cabrera-Hudgins includes Musical Director Vincent Hale, Choreographer Lindsay Fussell, Scenic Designer Sarah Miecielica, Costume Designer Randy Forester, and Light Designer Scott Dunlap with Stage Manager MegAnn Brotzman and Assistant Stage Manager Christiana Russell.

The talented cast includes Jason Russell as Georges; John Thomas McCecil as Albin/Zaza; Tae Brasel as John-Michel; Anna Pyron as Anne; Rodney Strong as Edouard Dindon; Angie Lewis as Marie Dindon; Ansel Brasel as Francis; Jordan Alexander as Jacob; Beth McClary-Wolford as Jacqueline; Garrett Henson-Hinck, Austin Meredith Johnson, Gabrielle Johnson, Seth Niquette, Colette Smith, and Caroline Walker as Les Cagelles; and Stephen Dunn, Macie Ellington, Jeff Hill, Darian Matheny, and Malik Norwood as members of the ensemble.

“La Cage Aux Folles” represents the 1980s in Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season of shows and rounds out the anniversary year of productions.

Tickets for “La Cage Aux Folles” can be purchased online at theatrecentre.com or by calling the CTC Box Office at 423.267.8534 Monday-Friday 10AM-2PM.