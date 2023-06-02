DAD GALA June 7 Kicks Off Obvious Dad Theater’s 2023 Season

The second annual Dad Gala is coming to Cherry Street Tavern on June 7 to kick off the 2023 season for Obvious Dad, a local theatre company and proud ArtsBuild Community Arts Partner.

The Gala will feature an online auction to raise awareness and funding for this year’s productions, Sagittarius Ponderosa and LEAR.

“Because of ArtsBuild’s generous support, I know we will have an incredible 2023 season,” says Artistic Director Blake Harris. “But we will also put everything we raise from this year’s Dad Gala into our talent and productions, and I am just blown away by how much support we have received this year from our community. This year’s Dad Gala will be our best yet!”

The Dad Gala will feature the fabulous and incomparable Hormona Lisa, who will be emceeing the event with performances by the talented local bands Lillian and Terrestrial Troubadours! Attendees will also have a chance to see the online auction items in person and have one more chance to bid on over 20 items, donated from the very best of Chattanooga. Items include:

Bidders will also get the opportunity to bid on special packages featuring Chattanooga Whiskey and rare books from the Chattanooga Public Library Foundation, as well as a weekend event package from The St. Elmo Fire Hall venue! Of course, no dad-themed event would be complete without the penultimate dad essential: a pair of white classic New Balance trainers, courtesy of the shop for fashionable dads, New Balance Chattanooga.

The Online Auction starts Friday, June 2, at 12:00 pm, and bidding will be open until 9:00 pm the evening of the Dad Gala, June 7. Anyone interested can visit 32auctions.com/DadGala2023 to create a free account and start bidding!.

WHAT: The 2nd Annual Dad Gala

The 2nd Annual Dad Gala WHERE: Cherry Street Tavern, 719 Cherry St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Cherry Street Tavern, 719 Cherry St, Chattanooga, TN 37402 WHEN: Wednesday, June 7- doors at 7:00 pm, show at 8:00 pm

Wednesday, June 7- doors at 7:00 pm, show at 8:00 pm COST: $10 donation made at the door

Obvious Dad encourages people to arrive before the show starts so they can “Meet the Dads”, learn about the 2023 season and purchase season tickets.

About Obvious Dad: Obvious Dad creates defiant theatre that spotlights diverse voices, ideas, and expressions. We generate inclusive experiences and challenging conversations to connect audiences and artists.