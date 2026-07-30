Destiny Theatre Experience Presents Shawn Whitsell's Compelling Solo Play "23/1"

Destiny Theatre Experience will present 23/1, a solo play written, directed, and performed by Shawn Whitsell, August 7th and 8th at Barking Legs Theater in Chattanooga.

23/1 tells the story of an imprisoned man struggling to maintain his sanity within the harsh and inhumane conditions of solitary confinement. Through intimate storytelling, the play explores themes of isolation, redemption, and the psychological toll of prolonged isolation.

The title is a reference to the 23 hours an incarcerated person can legally be kept isolated, versus the one of recreation time they're entitled.

The Nashville Scene named 23/1 “Best Blend of Theater and Activism” in 2019 for its examination of solitary confinement and mass incarceration.

“On any given day, there could be up to 81,000 people in solitary confinement in the U.S.,” says Whitsell. “I'm doing this for those people who don't have the opportunity to tell their stories, and for those who never will.”

Whitsell adds, “Though there is some humor in this piece and audience member can share a few laughs, this play is not for entertainment. It's for audiences to bear witness."

A playwright, actor, producer, and director, Whitsell is also the founder of Destiny Theatre Experience and community organizer, poet, and teaching artist who facilitates playwriting and spoken word workshops. His work centers on the belief that the arts can transform communities, raise awareness, and spark both social and personal change.

In addition to his theatre work, Whitsell volunteers in prisons through the School for Alternative Learning and Transformation (SALT), supporting incarcerated individuals through arts and education.

Performances will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are $20.

Ticket Link: www.barkinglegs.org/ourevents/destiny-theatre-experience-presents-231-by-shawn-whitsell

Barking Legs Theater is located at 1307 Dodds Ave. in Chattanooga.