Enjoy Fun And Fellowship At The Chattanooga Theatre Centre Family Picnic This July

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre invites supporters to the CTC Family Picnic on Saturday, July 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Theatre Centre lawn.

Guests can expect a fun event filled with music, food, and family-friendly festivities alongside fellow theatre-lovers.

Entertainment will include music by an ensemble from Premier Jazz Orchestra, a visit from Playful Evolving Monsters puppet troupe, and a musical preview of Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s upcoming production “Something Rotten.”

Burgers and hot dogs, provided by Come Clean Entertainment (Happy’s House), will be served with ice cream for dessert courtesy of CTC’s Northshore neighbor Clumpies Ice Cream Company. Beer and Wine will be available for purchase in the concession area.

“After an amazing year of theatre, we’re thrilled to have our CTC family join together for the Family Picnic this summer,” said Rodney Van Valkenburg, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Theatre Centre. “Whether you’re a long-time supporter of CTC or just getting to know our almost 100-year-old organization, we hope you’ll show up for fun and fellowship at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre!”

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 13 and under. Tickets include admission, food, nonalcoholic beverages, and parking in the Chattanooga Theatre Centre lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and/or blankets for seating on the lawn. Tables will be set up in the Mainstage Lobby and outdoor patio for those who need special accommodation.

Tickets are available now at theatrecentre.com or by calling the box office at (423) 267-8534.