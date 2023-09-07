Fly Into The Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season With "Peter Pan, The Musical"

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its highly anticipated production of "Peter Pan, the Musical" later this month.

Set to captivate audiences of all ages, this timeless tale will literally take flight on September 22th in the Mainstage Theatre, marking a big milestone in the organization's history as it kicks off its 100th season.

“Peter Pan, the Musical” will whisk audiences away to the enchanting world of Neverland. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a dash of imagination, this production promises to transport attendees to a place where dreams come true, pirates roam the seas, and children can fly.

The daring adventures of Peter, Wendy, the Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and her gang of “banditas,” and the infamous Captain Hook will unfold against a backdrop of stunning set designs, dazzling costumes, and captivating choreography that will leave spectators spellbound.

J.M. Barrie’s classic story of the boy who never grows up was made famous by the television version starring Mary Martin and reprised in 2014 with Peter Pan played by Allison Williams in a live performance on NBC. CTC’s version of "Peter Pan, the Musical" is a family-friendly production that transcends generations, making it an ideal outing for families looking to create cherished memories together. From the youngest adventurers to the young-at-heart, this enchanted musical is designed to evoke wonder, laughter, and a sense of childlike joy that can be shared by all.

“Chattanooga Theatre Centre has an outstanding reputation for both our youth and adult productions,” says CTC Executive Director Rodney Van Valkenburg. “Highlighting our talented volunteers of all ages, as well as our incredible technical capabilities including amazing flying acrobatics, ‘Peter Pan’ is a spectacular and memorable kick-off to our 100th season.”

Each show in Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s season represents a decade in its 100-year history. “Peter Pan, the Musical” was chosen to represent the 1950s, a decade of evolution for the "Little Theatre," as the organization began to transition from its original space on 8th Street to its current location in Northshore.

Directed by Scott Dunlap with music direction by John Echols and choreography by Lindsay Fussell, this upcoming CTC production features Blaine Lindsay in the role of Peter Pan, Jason Russell as Captain Hook, and Julia Peacock as Wendy Darling with John and Michael Darling played by Roman and Nico Medina. The role of Tiger Lily is played by Mary Eliza Hendricks and Smee is played by Brock Ward.

The cast is rounded out by the Darling Family, Neverland Pirates, Tiger Lily’s Banditas, and Lost Boys including Caleb Atkins, Jordan Betbeze, Eli Binder, Kasey Coffey, Jourdyn Drake, Liam Finch, Hyrum Gee, Leah Green, Josie Julienne, Tessa Kelly, Hayley Lewis, Kaleb McClain, Beth McClary-Wolford, Scott McPherson, Gage Miller, Oliver Petty, Acadia Philips, Monique Reason, Christiana Russell, Montrell Tucker, Benjamin Williams, and Olivia Williams.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the enchantment of "Peter Pan, the Musical" and be a part of the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's rich history. The performance schedule and ticket information can be found at theatrecentre.com.