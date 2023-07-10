Hilarious Broadway Hit "Something Rotten" Coming To The Chattanooga Theatre Centre

Laugh out loud this summer with Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s spoofy, goofy musical farce, Something Rotten, presented in the Mainstage Theatre July 21 through August 6.

This hilarious, critically acclaimed production will finish out CTC’s 99th Season of shows and make way for the theatre’s 100th Anniversary coming this fall.

The cheeky Broadway smash follows Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are desperate to write a hit play but stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. With coarse language and mature themes, this production is suggested for audiences ages 13 and over.

Something Rotten, written by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick with music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, was nominated for ten TONY Awards, including Best Musical, and received several additional award nominations throughout 2015-2016 before its North American tour.

Directed by Beth Gumnick with musical direction from Vincent Hale and choreography by Lindsay Fussell, CTC’s production features Josh Robinson as Nick Bottom, Nor Caissie as Nigel Bottom, and Nicholas Rexford parodying the famous William Shakespeare.

Additional characters include Bea Bottom, played by Sammie Waller; Portia, played by Emma Sofia Griffin; Brother Jeremiah, played by Scott Dunlap; Thomas Nostradamus, played by Josh Ruben; Lord Clapham, played by Jeff Hill; Shylock, played by Joel Martin; and the narrating Minstrel, played by Garrett Henson-Hinck.

The cast of Renaissance men and women are rounded out by an ensemble including D'Ariaus Albert; Ansel Brasel; Tae Brasel; Brady Bright; Addie Counts; Robert Downs; Suzi Dye; Brendon Ferguson; Leah Green; Starleesha Howard; Holli Hutson; Liv Kelly; Heath Locke; Beth McClary-Wolford; Isabelle Miller; Julia Peacock; Lauren Rayhab; Christian Rodriguez; Colette Smith; and Emma Witz.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Sundays at 2:30 PM, and Thursdays at 7 PM.

For tickets, call the CTC box office at 423.267.8534 or visit TheatreCentre.com.