Historic Tivoli Theatre Set To Reopen In October After Two Year $75M Renovation

Dubbed “The Jewel of the South”, The Tivoli Theatre has been a Chattanooga landmark since 1921, hosting a variety of Broadway productions, concerts, films, and community events over the past century, creating meaningful, life-lasting memories for generations of families and individuals.

For nearly two years, the renowned and historic theatre has been undergoing a series of transformative renovations and restorations, costing $75 million, marking the largest investment in the theatre’s history and a significant investment in the growth of Downtown Chattanooga.

The renovations both preserved the venue’s 1920s splendor through a restoration of the ornate plasterwork, chandeliers, and moldings, while completely modernizing the theatre with new amenities, larger public spaces, features, and a new infrastructure, amongst a host of other changes, including a front-of-house elevator and improved ADA accessibility.

The Tivoli’s official grand re-opening is set to be a massive one too, as the renowned, Grammy-award-winning bluegrass star, Billy Strings, will be performing two nights of music as the Tivoli re-opens its doors again for the first time in nearly two years, Tuesday, October 20th and Wednesday, October 21st. The performance is expected to be a celebration of the renovations and a showcase of the incredible new sound and production capabilities.

Not only is the reopening of the Tivoli and Billy Strings’ performance a celebration, it is the return of the Tivoli as the premier performing arts venue in the Scenic City and the beginning of a new chapter, as the Tivoli also announced a few months ago a massive lineup of Broadway shows coming to the theatre in 2027, including Wicked in 2028. They will also be hosting more concerts, comedy shows, and community-oriented events, returning with a bang as the flagship venue in Chattanooga.

In speaking with the CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation, Nick Wilkinson, about what people can expect from the grand re-opening, he mentioned that as the theatre has become fully restored, people will be blown away by not only the architectural features and new amenities, but how the building itself tells a story; how it is living, breathing art.

“I think people are going to be blown away by the architectural features that have always been there, but just haven’t necessarily been accentuated in the last several years. There are so many beautiful unique features that the Tivoli has always contained and had in place since it was built in 1921. Like many historic theatres of this vintage, it was intended to be very opulent and welcoming.

As it’s become fully restored, now when you walk in you’ll realize that it's the building itself, and the walls, that are all telling a story. The Tivoli itself was a piece of art. The walls are artistic, the busks, the little plaques. All of the other features. That, to me, is what’s breathtaking. I think it’s also going to be a reminder to all of us that we’re so lucky to have such a beautiful theater, and that our community has rallied together time and time again to save it.

Not only is the beautiful Tivoli fully restored and now once again one of the greatest venues in the country, it now has all the modern patron amenities. It has additional restroom facilities, additional bars, concession areas, lounges, ground-floor retail, accessibility, better seating layouts, better ADA accessible platforms, with a front-of-house elevator.

It’s going to feel like a brand new building, but at the same time it's 105 years old. I think we’re very lucky in Chattanooga that we have this treasure. There are great places to go to see shows, concerts, events, and symphonies, but I can’t think of a better place than the Tivoli.”