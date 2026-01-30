Hit Stage Play "The Haunting Of Lin-Manuel Miranda" Returns To Chattanooga

Last summer's hit stage production of Ishmael Reed's The Haunting Of Lin-Manuel Miranda is coming back to Chattanooga by popular request this February at Crabtree Farms, presenting a very different take on the musical megahit Hamilton's famous forefather.

The Haunting Of Lin-Manuel Miranda, written by Chattanooga's Poet Laureate Emeritus and literary legend, Ishmael Reed, is a response piece to Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash Broadway hit, Hamilton, and presents another side of the conversation surrounding Miranda's popular and polarizing play.

The New York Times called Reed's play, "A cross between A Christmas Carol and a trial at the Hague's International Criminal Court.

After taking Ambien given to him by his agent, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is visited by the spirits of the historical figures George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, and spirits representing those left out of his musical, including enslaved Africans, Native Americans, a white indentured servant, and Harriet Tubman.

The spirits of Haunting, appearing from the time of the musical’s eponymous forefather, set the record straight on the historical inaccuracies portrayed in Miranda’s play: namely, refuting the characterization of Hamilton as a progressive abolitionist.

Whether you’re a Haunting-hyper or a Haunting-hater, this response piece to the mega-musical is for you.

Brought to life by some of Hamilton County’s best performing arts organizations, and performed onsite in the Evelyn Center at Crabtree Farms, one of Hamilton County’s most historic agricultural lands, this is one not to miss, particularly as a celebration of literary achievement during Black History Month.

Tickets are available now at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-haunting-of-lin-manuel-miranda-feb--2026

Hamilton County Schools students and staff are invited to attend for free.

Crabtree Farms - Evelyn Center:

Friday, February 13 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 14 at 8:00 PM

Friday, February 20 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 21 at 8:00 PM

With an encore performance at Con Nooga on Sunday, February 22 at 1:00 PM. Public is also invited to a free open dress rehearsal on Wednesday, February 11 at 8:00 PM. Limited seating available, so please email lookoutcomedyfest@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

This production of The Haunting Of Lin-Manuel Miranda is a collaboration between Next Exit Productions (Director: Marvin Parks, Assistant Director: Kashun Parks), Scenic City Shakespeare (Technical Director: Ryan Laskowski), and Lookout Productions (Producer: Courtenay Cholovich).

Featuring performances by Arche Twitty, Thom Ray, Amir Andalib, Elijah Brooks Davis, Marvin Parks, Ashley Noel, Angel Estrada, Grace Holtz, Marcus Price, and Ashley Tisdale.

Presented with special permission by Ishmael Reed and Lowenstein Associates with support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, the Sankofa Fund for Civic Engagement, and ArtsBuild.