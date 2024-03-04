Join A Work-In-Development Stage Reading Of DiGiovanni's "Boundaries" At Barking Legs

Ever wanted to help workshop a play? Now is your chance, as the creators of Christine DiGiovanni's "Boundaries" will be a staged reading of the play at Barking Legs Theater on Sunday, March 17 at 2:30 PM.

"Boundaries" tells the story of Lilith, a celebrated painter who seeks refuge under troubling life circumstances in the vast landscape of a New Mexico mega-ranch that is under Merlin's stewardship.

You, along with Merlin, will learn the harsh truth of Lilith's flight to safety and will experience with compassion her courage and determination in her critical search for a path forward.

The production features Chattanooga performing artists Courtenay Gillean Cholovich as Lilith, Bruce Shaw as Merlin, and Gordon Inman as Reader and Host.

Producers are especially excited to announce that Executive Producer Fred Rohan Vargas of New York City's Mixing It Up Productions, the lead producer of "Boundaries", will be in Chattanooga specifically to hear your comments on the play in a Q&A session following the reading.

Mr. Vargas is a Tony-award winning producer with thirty years' experience in the business. If you're intrigued by how a play makes it from the writer's imagination to production in top markets like New York and London's West End, and how artists of all disciplines come together to make that magic happen, here's your opportunity to ask a professional producer and playwright how it's done!

More about Producer Fred Vargas and Mixing It Up Productions: miuprod.com/about

Tickets are free and donations in support of Barking Legs are gratefully accepted. The lounge will be open to purchase refreshments.

Get your tickets in advance at barkinglegs.org/ourevents/ boundaries-a-new-play-staged-readingfrom-shawnuff-productions?